BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
Jan 17 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* Cadila Healthcare Ltd says Zydus announces settlement with Kowa Company, Ltd., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. and Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. on livalo (pitavastatin calcium) tablets
* Cadila Healthcare Ltd says other terms of settlement not disclosed
* Cadila Healthcare Ltd says Kowa and Nissan grants Zydus license to market its generic version of livalo from may 2, 2023 Source text - (bit.ly/2iwkKS6) Further company coverage:
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galliprant (grapiprant tablets) now available for canine osteoarthritis