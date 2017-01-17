Jan 17 Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* Cadila Healthcare Ltd says Zydus announces settlement with Kowa Company, Ltd., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. and Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. on livalo (pitavastatin calcium) tablets

* Cadila Healthcare Ltd says other terms of settlement not disclosed

* Cadila Healthcare Ltd says Kowa and Nissan grants Zydus license to market its generic version of livalo from may 2, 2023