BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Jan 17 Swan Energy Ltd
* Swan Energy -authorised share capital of 100% subsidiary of company, namely Swan LNG Private Limited has been increased to INR 20 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2jZJQJm) Further company coverage:
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results