Jan 17 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan and Gedeon Richter announce positive phase III results for Ulipristal Acetate 5 and 10 MG in treatment of Uterine Fibroids

* Says a new drug application filing for Ulipristal Acetate is planned for second half of 2017

* Allergan - says study met all co-primary and secondary endpoints with both treatment arms achieving statistically significant results over placebo

