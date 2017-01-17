BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
Jan 17 Allergan Plc :
* Allergan and Gedeon Richter announce positive phase III results for Ulipristal Acetate 5 and 10 MG in treatment of Uterine Fibroids
* Says a new drug application filing for Ulipristal Acetate is planned for second half of 2017
* Allergan - says study met all co-primary and secondary endpoints with both treatment arms achieving statistically significant results over placebo
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Assurant announces new reportable segments and related changes to quarterly financial supplement
* Hope Bancorp reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results