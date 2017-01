Jan 17 Mears Group Plc

* Continues to deliver a solid trading performance and anticipates reporting results for full year in line with management expectations.

* Group has good visibility of future revenues with 93% and 82% of market consensus revenue forecast for 2017 and 2018 of £1.01bn and £1.06bn respectively (py 94% and 82%). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)