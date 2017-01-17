Jan 17 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Trading update

* Issues following unaudited trading update covering half year reporting period from 1 July to 31 December 2016

* Reported group revenue for period increased by approximately 34 pct at constant exchange rate (CER) (56 pct at actual exchange rate (AER))

* Core group revenue growth, excluding benefit from acquisitions, was 7 pct at CER (AER 22 pct); growth in core EU business was 6 pct at cer (AER 20 pct), and 10 pct (AER 31 pct) in North America

* All acquisition integrations are progressing well with revenue contributions from Genera, Putney, Apex and Brovel being ahead of board's expectations.

* We remain confident in our strategy, our future prospects and our expectations for full year performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)