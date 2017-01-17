BRIEF-Relmada Therapeutics to provide an update on the development plan for Levocap ER
Relmada Therapeutics to provide an update on the development plan for Levocap ER
Jan 17 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Trading update
* Issues following unaudited trading update covering half year reporting period from 1 July to 31 December 2016
* Reported group revenue for period increased by approximately 34 pct at constant exchange rate (CER) (56 pct at actual exchange rate (AER))
* Core group revenue growth, excluding benefit from acquisitions, was 7 pct at CER (AER 22 pct); growth in core EU business was 6 pct at cer (AER 20 pct), and 10 pct (AER 31 pct) in North America
* All acquisition integrations are progressing well with revenue contributions from Genera, Putney, Apex and Brovel being ahead of board's expectations.
All acquisition integrations are progressing well with revenue contributions from Genera, Putney, Apex and Brovel being ahead of board's expectations. We remain confident in our strategy, our future prospects and our expectations for full year performance
Jan 24 The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
* Stryker Corp says expect 2017 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5% to 6.5%