BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of convertible warrants worth 80 million rupees
* Seeks members' nod for acquisition of equity shares of La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited to make 100% subsidiary
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital of the company to 70 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2juzZKv Further company coverage:
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: