BRIEF-Relmada Therapeutics to provide an update on the development plan for Levocap ER
* Relmada Therapeutics to provide an update on the development plan for Levocap ER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Humana AB :
* Acquires Skellefteå Stöd & Behandling AB
* Acquisition is effective as of now and will not influence daily operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Relmada Therapeutics to provide an update on the development plan for Levocap ER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
* Stryker Corp says expect 2017 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5% to 6.5%