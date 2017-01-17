Jan 17 LSR Group :

* 2016 value of contracts 70.6 billion roubles ($1.19 billion), up 29 pct versus year ago

* 2016 new contract sales 681,000 square meters, up 11 pct versus year ago

* Moscow share of new contract sales constituted 40 pct in terms of value and almost 30 pct in terms of volume for 2016. New contract sales increased by 124 pct year-on-year in terms of value, and by 55 pct year-on-year in terms of volume

* Q4 new contract sales 172,000 square meters versus 228,000 square meters year ago

* Q4 new contract sales 172,000 square meters versus 228,000 square meters year ago

* Q4 new contract sales 17.5 billion roubles versus 19.7 billion roubles year ago