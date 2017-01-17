BRIEF-Southwest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend
Jan 17 LSR Group :
* 2016 value of contracts 70.6 billion roubles ($1.19 billion), up 29 pct versus year ago
* 2016 new contract sales 681,000 square meters, up 11 pct versus year ago
* Moscow share of new contract sales constituted 40 pct in terms of value and almost 30 pct in terms of volume for 2016. New contract sales increased by 124 pct year-on-year in terms of value, and by 55 pct year-on-year in terms of volume
* Q4 new contract sales 172,000 square meters versus 228,000 square meters year ago
* Q4 new contract sales 17.5 billion roubles versus 19.7 billion roubles year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 The Canadian and U.S. judges overseeing Nortel Networks' 2009 bankruptcy proceeding said on Tuesday they would approve the plan by the former telecommunications company to repay its creditors, clearing the way for more than $7 billion to be distributed. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: