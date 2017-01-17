HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24

Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUSTRY Trump meets with the chief executives of the Big Thre