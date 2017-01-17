Jan 17 Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust

* Icon1 Holdings Pte and Icon2 Investments Pte to terminate conditional sale and purchase agreement entered into with Pt Mulia Citra Abadi

* Termination of property CSPA and JVA is not expected to have any material impact for current financial year ending 31 Dec

* Pdf 1: Lmirt Management Ltd. (Termination Of Conditional Sale And Purchase Agreement For Yogyakarta Property)