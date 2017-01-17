Jan 17 Space2 SpA :
* Space2 and Space3 set the final terms of Space2 split in
favour of Space3
* The amount of cash to be assigned to Space3 following
partial split of Space2 in favour of Space3 is 152.8 million
euros ($162.87 million)
* Space2 share capital after split to be 15.4 million euros
* Space3 capital increase for share-swap ratio of split is
set at 15.4 million euros
* For every two Space2 ordinary shares held, the share-swap
ratio is one cancelled Space2 ordinary share and one Space3
ordinary share
* For every two Space2 special shares held, the share-swap
ratio is one cancelled Space2 special share and one Space3
special share
($1 = 0.9382 euros)
