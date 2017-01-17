Jan 17 Mercantile Bank Corp

* Mercantile Bank Corporation increases regular cash dividend

* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on March 22, 2017

* Mercantile Bank - $0.18 cash dividend represents an increase of approximately 6 percent from $0.17 regular cash dividend paid during Q4 of 2016.