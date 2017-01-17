BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Ophthotech Corp :
* Ophthotech -on dec 16, 2016, co announced that it had determined to implement a reduction in personnel to focus on an updated business plan
* Ophthotech -reduction in personnel is expected to involve about 80% of workforce and is expected to be substantially complete during q1 and q2 of 2017
* Ophthotech -estimates that it will incur approximately $14.4 million of pre-tax charges during first and second quarters of 2017
* Ophthotech -expects to realize estimated annualized cost savings from reduction in personnel in range of $25 million to $30 million starting in q3 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2iI1KPb) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results