Jan 17 Ophthotech Corp :

* Ophthotech -on dec 16, 2016, co announced that it had determined to implement a reduction in personnel to focus on an updated business plan

* Ophthotech -reduction in personnel is expected to involve about 80% of workforce and is expected to be substantially complete during q1 and q2 of 2017

* Ophthotech -estimates that it will incur approximately $14.4 million of pre-tax charges during first and second quarters of 2017

* Ophthotech -expects to realize estimated annualized cost savings from reduction in personnel in range of $25 million to $30 million starting in q3 of 2017