BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Lifelock Inc :
* LifeLock Inc- on January 16, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 1 to merger agreement with Symantec Corp- sec filing
* LifeLock- Amendment provides Symantec right, in certain circumstances, to extend date of closing of deal to later of February 9, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2iHXT4m) Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results