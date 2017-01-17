Jan 17 AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc
:
* Advancepierre foods holdings inc says q4 2016 net sales
are expected to be in range of $408 million to $411 million,
including core volume growth of 5.7%
* Advancepierre foods -q4 2016 net income is expected to be
in range of $30 million to $34 million, or diluted net income
per share of $0.38 to $0.43
* Advancepierre foods holdings inc- q4 2016 adjusted net
income is expected to be in range of of $0.51 to $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $409.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Advancepierre foods holdings inc sees full year 2016
adjusted diluted net income per share of $1.69 to $1.74
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text (bit.ly/2juJN7k)
