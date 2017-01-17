BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Wsi Industries Inc :
* WSI Industries - co's largest customer issued public disclosure on Jan. 9 of immediately winding down one of its product lines for which co provides parts
* WSI Industries Inc - does not expect to incur a loss on sale of the inventory
* WSI Industries Inc - co has halted all production of parts related to program and is working with its customer on selling remaining inventory
* WSI Industries Inc - discontinuance of parts will negatively affect future sales, with impact expected to begin during company's fiscal 2017 Q2
* WSI Industries Inc - affected product line represented about fifteen percent of annual sales for company Source text: (bit.ly/2iHPMFg) Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results