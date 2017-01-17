BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Ares Management Lp
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
* Ares Management LP - project will be built in two phases, with first phase anticipated to open in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results