Jan 17 China Lending Corp :

* On January 16, 2017, Stephen Chan resigned as chief financial officer of china lending corporation - SEC filing

* China Lending Corp- on January 16, 2017, Albert Lyu was appointed by company s board of directors to serve as company's CFO

* In addition, effective January 16, 2017, Zhang Jianfeng resigned as a director of company