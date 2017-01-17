BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 China Lending Corp :
* On January 16, 2017, Stephen Chan resigned as chief financial officer of china lending corporation - SEC filing
* China Lending Corp- on January 16, 2017, Albert Lyu was appointed by company s board of directors to serve as company's CFO
* In addition, effective January 16, 2017, Zhang Jianfeng resigned as a director of company Source text- bit.ly/2juTh2x Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results