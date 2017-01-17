BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 International Game Technology Plc :
* Announced that its subsidiary has signed an agreement with Société De La Loterie Suisse Romande
* International game technology plc - agreement is an amendment to an existing 10-year agreement effective through to 2023
* Agreement to provide integrated aurora suite of solutions and services to Swiss market
* International Game Technology Plc- under new agreement, IGT will replace current enterprise series system with latest IGT aurora product suite
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results