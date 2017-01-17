Jan 17 Koppers Holdings Inc :

* Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility

* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC

* Anticipated that co will cease its naphthalene refining activities at follansbee facility in approximately one year

* In addition, co will collect an undisclosed amount of rent and royalties over duration of agreement

* Koppers Holdings Inc says in addition, Koppers will collect an undisclosed amount of rent and royalties over duration of agreement