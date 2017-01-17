BRIEF-Navient Corp's Q4 press release
Please click on the link below for Navient Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
Jan 17 Times Property Holdings Ltd :
* Foshan Times Hongtai Investment succeeded in public auction for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in Foshan city
* Deal for total consideration of approximately RMB3.137 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Navient Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
Jan 25 Australian shares were set to trade higher on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street, as investors shifted focus away from U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance on trade to U.S. corporate earnings. Gains in financial and technology stocks lifted all three major U.S. indexes, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching intraday record highs. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, or 37 points, to 5,631, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 i
BRASILIA, Jan 24 Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday it will streamline reserve requirement rules to reduce the management costs of financial institutions without impacting monetary policy.