BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Marathon Patent Group Inc
* On Jan 10, Co, certain of its units, entered amended and restated revenue sharing and securities purchase agreement - SEC filng
* Amendment amends and restates original agreement to provide for sale by Co of a $4.5 million promissory note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results