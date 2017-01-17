BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd -
* Gilat and Air Esurfing announce a strategic collaboration to provide in-flight connectivity (IFC) for China's domestic airline market
* Co, Air Esurfing intend to utilize China's KA-band HTS capacity for domestic IFC services over mainland China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results