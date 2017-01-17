BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Isoray Inc :
* Isoray Inc -on January 16, 2017, Brien Ragle, CFO of co, informed board of his resignation from all positions held with co and its subsidiaries, effective immediately
* Isoray-Pending locating successor cfo, company has appointed matthew branson, as principal financial officer effective January 17, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2iI7RTp) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results