Jan 17 Isoray Inc :

* Isoray Inc -on January 16, 2017, Brien Ragle, CFO of co, informed board of his resignation from all positions held with co and its subsidiaries, effective immediately

* Isoray-Pending locating successor cfo, company has appointed matthew branson, as principal financial officer effective January 17, 2017