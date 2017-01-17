BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 (Reuters) -
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says it is selling 22.3 million shares of common stock, while selling stockholders are selling 2.7 million shares of common stock
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says it will not receive any of the proceeds from the shares of common stock sold by the selling stockholders
* Jeld-Wen Holding - After completion of offering, funds managed by Onex Partners manager and its affiliates will own about 63.4 percent of co's common stock Source text: bit.ly/2j4dmJL Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results