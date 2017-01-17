Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says it is selling 22.3 million shares of common stock, while selling stockholders are selling 2.7 million shares of common stock

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says it will not receive any of the proceeds from the shares of common stock sold by the selling stockholders

* Jeld-Wen Holding - After completion of offering, funds managed by Onex Partners manager and its affiliates will own about 63.4 percent of co's common stock