BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 AnaptysBio Inc :
* Anaptysbio Inc sees IPO of 4 million shares - sec filing
* Anaptysbio Inc sees its IPO 4 million shares priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share Source text (bit.ly/2jrOz5X) Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results