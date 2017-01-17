BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp :
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - rex has reached an agreement to settle Rex's $303 million breach of contract claim against ultra resources, inc
* Tallgrass energy partners lp - settlement will be submitted to u.s. Bankruptcy court for approval
* Tallgrass energy partners -ultra agreed to enter into a new seven-year firm transportation agreement with rex commencing december 1, 2019
* Tallgrass energy partners lp - terms of settlement stipulate that cash payment of $150 million be made to rex 6 months after ultra emerges from bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.