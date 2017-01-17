BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Tiffany & Co :
* Tiffany & Co - has determined that approximately $25 million of capitalized costs will not have future benefit to co
* Tiffany & Co - will record pre-tax impairment charge of about $25 million as a component of selling, general and administrative expenses in Q4 fiscal 2016
* Tiffany & Co - does not expect that any amount of impairment charge will result in current or future cash expenditures
* Tiffany & Co - "identified opportunities to enhance its finished goods inventory management and merchandising capabilities" Source text: (bit.ly/2iIoqyA) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.