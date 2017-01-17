BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharma - FDA informed co that in order to support dose selection for phase 3, adequate washout period required in addition to placebo-control
* Intends to further discuss additional feedback with FDA
* Topline data for ongoing phase 2 trial for CTP-656 in U.S. Expected by year-end 2017
* Topline data from european phase 2 study of CTP-656 is expected by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.