Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue slips 3.1 pct
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 17 Biogen Inc
* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement and license agreement
* Biogen - Biogen to pay $1.25b in exchange for license agreement to Forward Pharma intellectual property
* Biogen - future payment of royalties subject to resolution of ongoing patent procedures in US and EU
* License agreement will provide Biogen an irrevocable license to all intellectual property owned by Forward Pharma
* Biogen - settlement and license agreement does not resolve issues pending in ongoing interference proceeding in U.S. or opposition proceeding in EU
* Biogen - non-refundable cash payment of $1.25 billion will not affect Biogen's 2016 non-gaap financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized as too expensive.