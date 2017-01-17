BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Taser International Inc
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons
* The orders were received and shipped in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.