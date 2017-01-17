Jan 17 Digital Ally Inc

* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.

* Digital Ally - allegations that Taser improperly secured contracts with police precincts nationwide in violation of antitrust, unfair competition statutes

* Digital Ally Inc - court's order has no impact on balance of "Digital's claims in lawsuit that Taser is infringing Digital's patents"