BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Bats Global Markets Inc ;
* Bats Global Markets reports record 2016 U.S. Options market share, maintains strength across all other markets
* Bats Global Markets Inc says annual market share of 11.1 pct for its U.S. options business in 2016, up from 9.6pct in 2015
* Bats Global Markets Inc says had market share in equity options, of 12.5pct and market share in single leg equity options, of 17.4pct in 2016
* Bats Global Markets Inc says new 85 ETF listings to its U.S. Market in 2016, an increase of 145pct over 2015
* Bats Global Markets - U.S. Equities average daily matched volume of 1.52 billion shares in 2016 with 20.6pct market share versus. 21.1pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.