Jan 17 Bats Global Markets Inc ;

* Bats Global Markets reports record 2016 U.S. Options market share, maintains strength across all other markets

* Bats Global Markets Inc says annual market share of 11.1 pct for its U.S. options business in 2016, up from 9.6pct in 2015

* Bats Global Markets Inc says had market share in equity options, of 12.5pct and market share in single leg equity options, of 17.4pct in 2016

* Bats Global Markets Inc says new 85 ETF listings to its U.S. Market in 2016, an increase of 145pct over 2015

* Bats Global Markets - U.S. Equities average daily matched volume of 1.52 billion shares in 2016 with 20.6pct market share versus. 21.1pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: