BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Rex Energy Corp :
* Rex Energy announces two-year financial and operational plan and provides financial update
* Rex energy's net operational capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be in range of $70.0 - $80.0 million
* Rex Energy Corp - debt-to-ebitdax reduction of about 50% by end of 2018
* 2017 capital budget is expected to be funded through cash flow from operations and asset divestitures
* Rex Energy Corp - targeting a two-year compounded annual production growth rate of 10% - 15% by 2018
* 2017 average daily production is estimated to be in range of 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d
* Rex Energy Corp - exit rate production growth for 2017 of 15% - 20%
* Rex Energy Corp - average daily production is estimated to be in range of 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d for 2017
* Rex Energy-in 2017, to realize a fy of gulf coast transport, related positive impact this transportation will have on natural gas price differentials
* Rex Energy Corp - expects to sell approximately 50% of its natural gas volumes to gulf coast
* Rex Energy Corp - full-year 2018 net operational capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $20.0 - $40.0 million
* Rex Energy Corp - for full-year 2018, rex energy estimates that average daily production will be in range of 223.0 - 233.0 mmcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.