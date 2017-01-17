Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue slips 3.1 pct
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 17 Bill Barrett Corp -
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding
* Co has indicated its interest in a combination transaction involving company and a reorganized Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2iCJYJL] Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized as too expensive.