Jan 17 Dynegy Inc :

* On January 10 co, guarantors, lenders entered into an amendment to co's existing credit agreement, dated as of April 23, 2013

* Dynegy Inc-fourth amendment provides that initial revolving loan maturity date will be extended from April 23, 2018 to April 23, 2021- sec filing

* Fourth amendment provides that tranche of extended revolving loan commitments will increase in an aggregate principal amount of $45.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2jjR3kc) Further company coverage: