UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 17 Tata Motors Ltd
* Tata Motors appoints Natarajan Chandrasekaran as additional director and chairman of the board with immediate effect. Source text for Eikon: [Tata Motors Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors have on January 17, 2017 appointed Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Additional Director and Chairman of the Board with immediate effect] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources