Jan 17 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Takes first criminal action against an individual acting
as unlicensed consumer credit lender
* Dharam Prakash Gopee charged with offences under consumer
credit act 1974 and financial services and markets act 2000
* Alleged that Gopee operated as an unlicensed consumer
credit lender
* Dharam Prakash Gopee has today appeared at Westminster
Magistrates Court
* Is believed to have lent in excess of 1 mln stg over last
four years, whilst neither in possession of a consumer credit
licence from oft, or equivalent authorisation by FCA
* Charges arise from investigation carried out by FCA into
Gopee and cos he controls including Reddy Corporation Ltd,
Speedy Bridging Finance Ltd & Barons Finance Ltd
