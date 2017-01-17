Jan 17 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Takes first criminal action against an individual acting as unlicensed consumer credit lender

* Dharam Prakash Gopee charged with offences under consumer credit act 1974 and financial services and markets act 2000

* Alleged that Gopee operated as an unlicensed consumer credit lender

* Dharam Prakash Gopee has today appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court

* Is believed to have lent in excess of 1 mln stg over last four years, whilst neither in possession of a consumer credit licence from oft, or equivalent authorisation by FCA

* Charges arise from investigation carried out by FCA into Gopee and cos he controls including Reddy Corporation Ltd, Speedy Bridging Finance Ltd & Barons Finance Ltd