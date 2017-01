Jan 17 Mittel SpA :

* Signed in Dec. 2016 contracts for total value of 7.7 million euros ($8.25 million)

* Signed preliminary contract for sale of 21.81 percent stake in Castello Sgr

* Completes sale process of remaining stake held in Credit Access Asia N.V.

* Transactions to have positive economic effect on consolidated financial statements in current FY, before tax, amounting to 4.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9339 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)