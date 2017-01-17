Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Jan 17 Everbright Securities Co Ltd :
* nominated Ge Haijiao as candidate of non-executive director of company
* supervisory committee of company received a resignation letter from Bingtao on January 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says currently preparing application for Keystone XL pipeline and intends to resubmit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta)
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. congressional panel on Tuesday that he does not support the privatization of Medicare.