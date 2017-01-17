Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue slips 3.1 pct
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 17 Laredo Petroleum Inc :
* Laredo petroleum announces 2017 capital budget of $530 million
* Laredo petroleum inc - Laredo expects to operate four horizontal rigs in 2017
* Laredo petroleum inc -budget is expected to be funded with internally generated cash flows and borrowings on company's senior secured credit facility
* Laredo petroleum inc - sees 2017 total production growth of more than 15% versus full-year 2016 volumes
* Laredo petroleum inc - company expects to close sale of approximately 2,900 net acres for proceeds of approximately $60 million
* Laredo petroleum - at january 16, 2017, had hedges in place for 2017 for 6,852,875 barrels of oil at weighted-average floor price of $55.82 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized as too expensive.