Jan 17 Trevali Mining Corp :

* Trevali Mining Corp - preliminary 2017 production guidance estimate for Santander mine is 63-65 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate

* Trevali Mining Corp - preliminary 2017 production guidance estimate for santander mine is 700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

* Trevali mining corp - preliminary 2017 production guidance estimate for santander mine is 12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate

* Trevali mining corp - preliminary 2017 production guidance estimate for caribou mine is 800,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

* Trevali mining corp - preliminary 2017 production guidance estimate for caribou mine is 90-93 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate

* Trevali mining corp - qtrly preliminary production 171,084 tonnes for santander mine

* Trevali mining corp - qtrly preliminary production 171,084 tonnes for santander mine

* Qtrly conslidated tonnes mined 415,523 versus 173,283