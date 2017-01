Jan 17 Jetpay Corp :

* Jetpay Corporation announces satisfaction of obligations under settlement and release agreement with Merrick bank

* Jetpay Corp says on January 11, 2017, jetpay repaid $5 million promissory note held by merrick bank as part of merrick settlement and release agreement

* Jetpay Corp says payoff of this promissory note also reduced jetpay's debt by $5 million to approximately $17 million