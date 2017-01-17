Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Jan 17 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* To place up to 18 million placing shares to not less than six placees at a price of HK$0.61 per placing share
* Maximum gross proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$11.0 million
* Placing agent is Tiger Securities Asset Management Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says currently preparing application for Keystone XL pipeline and intends to resubmit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta)
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. congressional panel on Tuesday that he does not support the privatization of Medicare.