Britain confirms bird flu case in Lancashire, to cull infected poultry
Jan 24 The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of farmed pheasants in Preston, Lancashire, Britain's agriculture department said on Tuesday.
Jan 17 Mologen AG :
* Convertible bond worth 4.99 million euros ($5.34 million) successfully placed
* Coupon of 6 pct p.a.
* In period from April 1 up to maturity, it will be possible to convert bonds into a maximum of 3,124,994 shares in company in total at a conversion price of 1.60 euros per share
* Bonds to be issued in a denomination of 10.00 euros each with a maturity of 8 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. congressional panel on Tuesday that he does not support the privatization of Medicare.
