Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing

* Keane Group Inc says it is offering 15.7 million shares, while the selling stockholder is offering 6.6 million shares

* Keane Group had previously expected IPO of 16.7 million shares with co offering 15.3 million shares and selling stockholder offering 1.4 million shares