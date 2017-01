Jan 17 Forward Pharma A/S

* FORWARD PHARMA AGREES TO ENTER INTO SETTLEMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BIOGEN

* BOARD IS CONSIDERING BOTH STOCK BUYBACKS AS WELL AS CASH DISTRIBUTIONS

* UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, BIOGEN TO ALSO BE OBLIGATED TO PAY FORWARD ROYALTIES OF UP TO 10-20% OF NET SALES OF BIOGEN PRODUCTS

* EVALUATING WAY TO DELIVER DIRECTLY TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS A SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF CASH IT WILL BE RECEIVING FROM BIOGEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: