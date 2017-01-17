BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP announces pricing of public offering of 3.75 mln common units
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common units priced at $20.50/unit
Jan 17 Claire's Inc (IPO-CLRS.N)
* Files for withdrawal of co's statement on form s-1 filed with the commission on May 3, 2013 - SEC filing
* Had previously filed for IPO of upto $100 million in May 2013 Source text (bit.ly/2j5CT5E) Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common units priced at $20.50/unit
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* First Hawaiian, Inc. announces proposed secondary offering of common stock