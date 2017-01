Jan 17 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - Results show that AEB1102 was well tolerated and effective at reducing arginine levels in blood of both patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: