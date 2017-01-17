Jan 17 Deutsche EuroShop AG :
* Valuation gain expected to be 145 million euros ($155.06
million)
* Is forecasting a pre-tax contribution to earnings of
approximately 145 million euros (previous year: 267.8 million
euros) from the valuation of investment properties for 2016 from
unrealised and non-cash changes in market values
* Positive result is primarily due to shopping center
investment class, which remains attractive and helped to further
increase prices in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9351 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)