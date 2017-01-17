Jan 17 Deutsche EuroShop AG :

* Valuation gain expected to be 145 million euros ($155.06 million)

* Is forecasting a pre-tax contribution to earnings of approximately 145 million euros (previous year: 267.8 million euros) from the valuation of investment properties for 2016 from unrealised and non-cash changes in market values

* Positive result is primarily due to shopping center investment class, which remains attractive and helped to further increase prices in 2016